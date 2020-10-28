Lawsuit says census takers were pressured to falsify data

A revised lawsuit says the U.S. Census Bureau was able to claim it had reached 99.9% of households because census takers were pressured to falsify data in order to close cases. The amended lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a coalition of advocacy groups and local governments. It says 2020 census takers sometimes guessed the number of people living in a household or lied that residents had refused to answer questions. The lawsuit argues the disregard for accuracy was done to end the count early so the data could be processed while President Donald Trump was still in the White House, regardless of who wins next week’s presidential race.