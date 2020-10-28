Man gets life term for murder of Chicago police commander

CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Chicago police commander has been sentenced to life in prison. Shomari Legghette received a mandatory life term for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Cmdr. Paul Bauer because he was convicted of killing a police officer in the line of duty. Bauer was walking to City Hall on Feb. 13, 2018, when he heard a radio call about a man who was running from officers. He gave chase and caught Legghette, who shot Bauer several times after they struggled and fell down a stairwell. During his trial, Legghette’s attorneys claimed their client didn’t know that Bauer was a police officer and that he shot him in self-defense.