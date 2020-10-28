School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a school bus crashed head-on into a utility vehicle, killing a 7-year-old girl and her driver and injuring others. Authorities say the utility vehicle veered off the road and then overcorrected, skidding sideways in front of the bus, and the driver had no time to stop. It happened on state Highway 58 in Meigs County in eastern Tennessee, with 22 children on the bus. Five were airlifted to a hospital, and two taken by ambulance. Lt. Bill Miller shared his condolences. The driver of the utility vehicle is being treated for minor injuries.