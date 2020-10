ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- President Donald Trump is planning to make a campaign stop in Rochester on Friday.

According to his campaign website, the president is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Rochester International Airport at 4 p.m.

Doors for the event will open at 2 p.m.

The Trump campaign also announced Make America Great Again Victory Rallies in Waterford Township, Michigan, and Green Bay, Wisconsin earlier in the day on Friday.