Tupperware is partying like it’s 1965

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Tupperware relied on social gatherings for explosive growth in the mid 20th century. In the 21st century, it is social distancing that is fueling sales. Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware’s gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions to leftovers. They’ve found, again in Tupperware, suddenly an “it brand” five decades after what seemed to be its glory days. The company had appeared to be on life support, posting negative sales growth in five of the last six years, a trend that seemed to be accelerating this year. Then the pandemic struck. On Wednesday, Tupperware reported that its profit had more than quadrupled in the most recent quarter.