US Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Campaign officials for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota say he has been released from a hospital following a two-night stay for emergency internal hernia surgery, the campaign. The statement released Wednesday afternoon said said Lewis needed “a little time to fully recover” and was not specific about whether her would resume campaigning. Lewis, a one-term former congressman, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith. Lewis had experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to the emergency room at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, where Vice President held a rally later that day. Lewis had planned on attending Pence’s event.