Warm & mild conditions are likely next week

We've had an expanded period of time with temperatures remaining 20-25 degrees below average and we may finally see above-average temperatures next week! The temperature outlook for November 3rd through 7th looks amazing! The upper Midwest has a 70% chance of seeing above-average temperatures through that time period.

High temperatures this weekend will reach near the 50° mark on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy for Halloween gusting up to around 25-30 mph. A cold front is expected to move through the area late Saturday and drop temperatures on Sunday into the 30s for highs. Temperatures will begin to climb from there though! Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s and then jump into the middle and upper 50s by Tuesday!

Quiet conditions are likely through the next 7-days. There will be a chance for light snow and flurries late Thursday into Friday but no accumulating snow is expected. Dry conditions will dominate the region through the middle of next week.

Nick