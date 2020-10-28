Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Andover def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-6, 24-26, 25-15
Champlin Park def. Totino-Grace, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16
Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-16, 25-9, 25-15
Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-14, 27-25, 25-23
Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-9, 25-21, 25-20
Prior Lake def. Apple Valley, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Park Center, 25-16, 25-18, 25-10
St. Croix Lutheran def. Richfield, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Washington, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/