Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 28, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lakeville South (5)
|(3-0)
|59
|1
|2. Eden Prairie (1)
|(3-0)
|55
|2
|3. St. Michael-Albertville
|(3-0)
|46
|5
|4. East Ridge
|(2-0)
|33
|8
|5. Woodbury
|(2-1)
|32
|4
|6. Prior Lake
|(2-1)
|30
|3
|7. Farmington
|(3-0)
|25
|9
|8. Rosemount
|(2-0)
|17
|NR
|9. Maple Grove
|(2-1)
|9
|7
|(tie) Lakeville North
|(1-1)
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. St. Thomas Academy (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|2
|2. Owatonna
|(3-0)
|54
|3
|3. Moorhead
|(3-0)
|45
|5
|4. Rogers
|(3-0)
|42
|4
|5. Mankato West
|(3-0)
|37
|6
|6. Andover
|(3-0)
|24
|7
|7. Chanhassen
|(2-0)
|21
|9
|8. Chaska
|(2-1)
|17
|1
|9. Mahtomedi
|(2-1)
|15
|8
|10. Robbinsdale Armstrong
|(1-1)
|8
|10
Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hutchinson (5)
|(3-0)
|68
|1
|2. Orono (2)
|(3-0)
|60
|4
|3. Marshall
|(3-0)
|59
|2
|4. Fridley
|(3-0)
|42
|3
|(tie) Rocori
|(3-0)
|42
|T5
|6. Becker
|(2-0)
|37
|T5
|7. Detroit Lakes
|(3-0)
|32
|7
|8. Byron
|(3-0)
|21
|8
|9. Jordan
|(3-0)
|17
|10
|10. Cloquet
|(3-0)
|2
|NR
|(tie) Grand Rapids
|(3-0)
|2
|NR
|(tie) Willmar
|(2-1)
|2
|9
Others receiving votes: Simley 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Annandale (6)
|(4-0)
|76
|1
|2. Cannon Falls (2)
|(4-0)
|74
|3
|3. Albany
|(3-0)
|59
|4
|4. Pierz
|(4-0)
|44
|7
|5. Waseca
|(2-1)
|32
|6
|6. Mora
|(3-0)
|27
|T9
|(tie) Rockford
|(3-0)
|27
|T9
|8. Litchfield
|(3-0)
|24
|NR
|9. Rochester Lourdes
|(2-1)
|18
|2
|10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(3-0)
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Caledonia (6)
|(2-0)
|69
|1
|2. Minneapolis North (1)
|(3-0)
|64
|2
|3. Blue Earth Area
|(3-0)
|54
|4
|4. Moose Lake Willow River
|(3-0)
|46
|5
|5. Barnesville
|(3-0)
|42
|6
|6. Chatfield
|(3-0)
|30
|8
|7. Paynesville
|(3-0)
|24
|10
|8. Redwood Valley
|(2-1)
|17
|3
|(tie) Eden Valley-Watkins
|(3-0)
|17
|NR
|10. Morris Area1Chokio-Alberta
|(3-0)
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (6)
|(3-0)
|60
|1
|2. Mahnomen-Waubun
|(3-0)
|53
|2
|3. Minneota
|(3-0)
|47
|3
|4. Dawson-Boyd
|(3-0)
|37
|4
|5. Mayer Lutheran
|(3-0)
|32
|5
|6. Browerville
|(3-0)
|29
|6
|7. BOLD
|(3-0)
|25
|10
|8. Breckenridge
|(3-0)
|18
|NR
|9. Murray County Central
|(3-0)
|13
|NR
|10. Wabasso
|(2-1)
|5
|7
Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hills-Beaver Creek (4)
|(3-0)
|49
|1
|2. Stephen-Argyle (1)
|(3-0)
|46
|2
|3. Grand Meadow
|(3-0)
|39
|4
|4. South Ridge
|(3-0)
|24
|8
|5. Southland
|(3-0)
|22
|9
|6. Mountain Lake Area
|(2-1)
|19
|7
|7. Hancock
|(3-0)
|17
|NR
|8. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(1-0)
|15
|5
|9. Renville County West
|(3-0)
|9
|NR
|(tie) Win-E-Mac
|(2-1)
|9
|3
Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.