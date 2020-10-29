3 dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

PARIS (AP) - An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice, the third attack in two months in France.

The assailant was shot by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Church on Thursday.

The attack took place less than a kilometer (half-mile) from the site where a man plowed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd in 2016, killing dozens.

Thursday's attacker was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, said two police officials, who were not authorized to be publicly named.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office opened an investigation into the killings.