Afghan officials: 8 inmates dead after prison riot in Herat

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say rioting at a prison in western Herat province has left at least eight inmates dead. A spokesman for the provincial health department says eight inmates and four prison guards were wounded in the violence. The rioting erupted on Wednesday night at the prison in the city of Herat, the provincial capital. The facility holds around 2,000 prisoners, though it wasn’t immediately known if there are any Taliban there. Another official says the police tried to remove “unnecessary items” from the prisoners, which they resisted. Rundown Afghan prisons have occasionally seen rioting, with inmates seeking better conditions in the notoriously overcrowded facilities,