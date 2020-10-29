As virus surges, Trump rallies keep packing in thousands

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign rallies are among the nation’s biggest events held in defiance of coronavirus-related crowd restrictions. The president’s rallies regularly cram supporters together — with masks optional and social distancing frowned upon. Public health experts say Trump is setting the wrong example at a time when greater precautions are urgently needed. The U.S. posted a record high number of new infections last week — nearly 500,000. By contrast, Democrat Joe Biden has shunned rallies and instead holds online and drive-in events where people honk their horns to show support. He calls the Trump rallies “super-spreader events.”