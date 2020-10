ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be in St. Paul on Friday for a drive-in campaign event.

The event is currently set for 3:45 p.m., but the time is subject to change, according to the Biden campaign.

The exact location has not been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.

President Donald Trump's campaign also announced plans to hold a campaign event in Minnesota on Friday.