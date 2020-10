ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Late word Thursday night from the Trump campaign is Friday's event at Rochester International Airport will not be invitation only as previously stated by Rochester officials.

According to the campaign, the event is general admission and only the first 250 people will be admitted.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event is scheduled to begin at 5 o'clock.

Anyone looking to attend can register for tickets here.