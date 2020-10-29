Cloudier and cooler today; warmer days are still ahead

A chilly Thursday

Colder air is sinking into the region today behind a weak cold front that has moved through the Upper Mississippi Valley to start our Thursday. Even with a few breaks of sunshine in the midday and afternoon hours, our temperatures won't warm up much, remaining in the 30s throughout the day with a brisk north breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s and lower 30s.

Thursday night snow

A weak clipper type storm system will move into the area late tonight, bringing a chance for some snow showers after midnight. Expect a trace to a tenth of snowfall late in the night and low temperatures in the mid-20s.

A seasonably cool weekend

High pressure will settle into the region for our Friday, bringing bright sunshine and very light southeast winds to the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 40s which is about a dozen degrees below the seasonal average.

Windy and mild for Halloween

Saturday is looking like a windy and slightly warmer day with abundant sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It may not feel quite that warm because of the wind chill impact of those strong winds, however, as we can expect wind speeds around 20 miles per hour with gusts approaching 35 miles per hour until shortly after sunset when the winds will drop off little.

Colder air will rush into the region for Sunday behind a cold front. We'll have occasional sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures only in the upper 30s and wind chill values will be in the 20s to lower 30s thanks to those raw northwest winds.

Much warmer next week

A much warmer air mass will flow into the region for the upcoming week and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s early in the week, warming to the mid and upper 50s for Election Day and the rest of the week as the jet stream shifts northward for a few days. It looks like this spell of warm weather may linger into the following weekend.