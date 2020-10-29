CONFIRMED: Trump event back at RST, invitation only

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release from the City of Rochester Thursday night, President Donald Trump will indeed be visiting Rochester International Airport (RST) on Friday.

The event will be at about 5 p.m. and will be invitation only. It is not open to the public.

The city says it was told the event will comply with State of Minnesota COVID-19 guidelines.

The president's visit was initially scheduled for RST when first announced earlier this week. The location moved Thursday morning to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center. Thursday afternoon, officials there learned Trump would not actually be visiting the business.