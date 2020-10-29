Coronavirus dims Mexico’s bright Day of the Dead celebration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won’t be the same in a year so marked by death after more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. Many of those victims had to be cremated rather than buried, and even for those with gravesides to visit, the pandemic has forced authorities in most parts of Mexico to close cemeteries to prevent traditional visits. Usually, entire families gather to clean and decorate tombs and cover them with orange marigold flowers, light candles and chat with their deceased relatives, perhaps over a glass of their favorite beverage.