Franklin and Montessori at Franklin Elementary Schools move to distance learning on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Franklin and Montessori at Franklin Elementary Schools are moving to an all distance learning model for Friday Oct. 30.

According to a note posted on the school's website, the move is due to a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 "within our Franklin and Montessori at Franklin communities."

Officials say people who've had close contact with the case are being notified by Olmsted County Public Health.

The note states officials expect to return to the regular hybrid schedule by Monday. An update for families is expected no later than Friday evening.