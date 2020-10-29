2 dead in knife attack in French church; terrorism suspected

PARIS (AP) — French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed two people and injured several others. The prosecutor’s office and national police said an investigation was opened into an attack with a terrorist connection after Thursday’s stabbing. The exact motive of the attack was unclear but comes as France is under high alert for attacks amid tensions over the publication of caricatures of the Muslim prophet Muhammad and after two other recent attacks. The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new virus confinement measures and held a moment of silence for the victims.