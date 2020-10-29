Guilty plea entered in deadly kidnapping of Chinese national

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap a Chinese citizen who was held for ransom but died of injuries from his abduction. Authorities say Anthony Valladares of Pasadena entered the plea Thursday for the 2018 kidnapping of “Tony” Liao of Santa Ana. Liao owned a high-end car dealership and was abducted at a Los Angeles-area mall. He was beaten and repeatedly Tasered and died before a $2 million ransom was paid. Another man pleaded guilty in the case last month. Two Chinese nationals are being held in China on charges related to the kidnapping.