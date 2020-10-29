“If you have an absentee ballot right now, drop it off in person,” said Gov. Walz

Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, a federal court ruled mail-in ballots must be received by election day to be counted.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled absentee ballots have to be in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

"I was very pleased that the court agreed with our case and the points we made in the case that election has to end," said James Carson.

James Carson

Carson is the plaintiff in this case, but state leaders are disappointed.

"It speaks volumes when your role is to make it more difficult for people to vote, it probably speaks that they are not really happy with your policies," said Gov. Tim Walz.

Carson said the motivation for the lawsuit against the secretary of state is to prevent voter fraud.

"We have too much problem in Minnesota with integrity. The whole notion that we don't have cheating in Minnesota is ridiculous. We have a lot of it." Said Carson.

Rep. Eric Lucero, (R) Dayton, is also part of the lawsuit. "So someone in the state of Minnesota could put a ballot in the mail. It could be received. Not have a postmark and it will be counted as if was cast before election day. If that happens, that is disenfranchising me and every other legally cast vote."

Walz wants voters who have absentee ballots to drop it off in person. He said ballots received after election day will be set aside in case the decision is overturned.

"Here in Minnesota, we will still count all the votes. The system is still secure. Those ballots will be segregated and I think this will obviously go further up the judiciary to get a decision," he said.

The Secretary of State believes this ruling will confuse voters.

“The court's decision is a tremendous and unnecessary disruption to Minnesota's election, just days before Election Day. This last-minute change could disenfranchise Minnesotans who were relying on settled rules for the 2020 election," Simon said.

KTTC asked Carson if he is concerned for voters who are now unable to get their mailed ballots in before election day.

"No, they should get their ballots in on time. We have deadlines in all the time for all the things we do in life, and they should get their ballots in on time. There's really no excuse for not getting your ballot in on time," Carson said.

Walz believes the push for this ruling is political.



"At this point and time, we are still confident that the winner will found on election night or shortly thereafter that's apart of the system and we'll move forward." Said Gov. Walz.

Carson and Lucero are GOP electors for the Presidential election.

Related Stories: Will mail-in ballots received after election day get counted in Minnesota?