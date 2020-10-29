Iowa safe haven law used for 2nd time in as many months

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A baby has been surrendered to state officials under Iowa’s safe haven law for the second time in as many months. The Iowa Department of Human Services says in a news release Thursday that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was recently released to the custody of the agency, marking the 47th time the state’s safe haven law has been used. The department declined to give details on where the baby was surrendered, citing privacy policies. Under the law, parents can give the state custody of babies who are 30 days or younger without concern of being prosecuted. Parents or an authorized representative can leave infants at a hospital or other health care facility.