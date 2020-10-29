Medtronic pays $9.2M to settle South Dakota kickback case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Minnesota-based Medtronic has agreed to pay $9.2 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to a South Dakota neurosurgeon and failed to accurately report them. The settlement announced Thursday by the Department of Justice resolves allegations that Medtronic paid for more than 100 social events at a restaurant owned by Dr. Wilson Asfora. Medtronic allegedly paid for the events over a nine-year period to persuade Asfora to use Medtronic products. Medtronic admits no liability in the settlement, but says that the issue involved a small number of sales employees, who were disciplined or fired.