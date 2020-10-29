‘The ones we play for’: Iowa keeps ‘wave’ for young patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Home football games for the University of Iowa won’t have the same buzz this season because the usual 69,000 fans won’t be there. One beloved tradition will go on uninterrupted. At the end of the first quarter at the home opener Saturday against Northwestern, players and coaches from both teams will turn to the nearby Stead Family Children’s Hospital and wave at the young patients. The tradition has been in place for every Iowa home game since 2017. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, patients will stay in their rooms to wave back.