Trump moves Minnesota rally while Biden announces visit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will visit St. Paul on Friday, the same day that President Donald Trump will lead a rally in the southern Minnesota town of Dodge Center. The dueling visits highlight Minnesota’s status as a battleground state. Both Trump and Biden also campaigned in Minnesota on the same day last month, when Trump held a rally in Bemidji and Biden visited the Duluth area. The Biden campaign says the former vice president will attend a drive-in event in St. Paul Friday afternoon. Trump’s rally has been moved from the Rochester airport to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center.