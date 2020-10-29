U.S. OKs extradition of 2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss’ escape

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers say the U.S. State Department has agreed to turn over to Japan two American men accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country. Attorneys for Peter Taylor and Michael Taylor disclosed the State Department’s decision in a legal filing on Thursday. They are urging a judge to block their transfer to Japanese custody until they have a full opportunity to review the decision. The Taylors are wanted by Japan so they can be tried on charges that they helped Ghosn flee the country last year.