Up and down temperatures this weekend

Temperatures for Halloween weekend will be a little up and down. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 50s with strong southerly winds. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25-30 mph in the afternoon. These winds will push temperatures above the 50° for many across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. A cold front will move through late Saturday evening and will drop temperatures for Sunday.



Highs will fall back into the middle and upper 30s Sunday with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north around 5-15 mph. No precipitation is expected this weekend.

There will be a chance for light snow and a spotty rain/snow mix Thursday night into early Friday morning. A minor dusting is expected from 1 a.m until around 5-6 a.m Friday morning. This could be enough precip to cause some spotty slick conditions on the roadways early Friday morning.

Temperatures next week look amazing! Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures the rest of the week will be in the middle and upper 50s with sunny skies through Thursday. Highs could even reach the lower 60s in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nick