US official says UN has ‘lack of curiosity’ on Xinjiang

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. envoy for women’s issues says the United Nations is not doing enough to investigate reported abuses in China’s Xinjiang region against members of Muslim minority groups. Citing reports of forced birth control, home visits and sexual violence in detention centers, Ambassador-at-Large on Women’s Issues Kelley Currie says those show a pervasive pattern of targeting women. She deplored what she says the complete lack of curiosity or concern from the U.N. on what are grave allegations and widespread and disturbing human rights abuses. The U.S. withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2018. China denies allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang. On Tuesday, a group of U.S. senators introduced a resolution to call what is happening in Xinjiang genocide.