Wall Street soared under Trump, but it’s been a rocky ride

NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump shocked markets by winning the presidency in 2016, investors quickly agreed on which stocks would benefit most from his election. But four years later, many of those stocks have since fallen back, and stocks that were afterthoughts have become the market’s leaders. In the end, energy stocks slumped to the worst losses in the S&P 500 since Trump’s election. Tech stocks, meanwhile, soared to the biggest gains in part because they’re seen as best able to navigate a post-COVID world. The movements show how hazardous it can be to set your investments based on election results.