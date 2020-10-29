WHO: Europe now has more than 10 million COVID-19 cases

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s Europe director says the 54-country region has again reached a new weekly record for confirmed cases, with more than 1.5 confirmed last week and more than 10 million since the start of the pandemic. WHO European regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said Thursday that “hospitalizations have risen to levels unseen since the spring” and that deaths have risen by more than 30% in the last week. He said, “At the risk of sounding alarmist, I must express our very real concern.” Along with the usual European countries, WHO includes includes Russia and some central Asian countries like Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in its Europe region.