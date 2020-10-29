MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million from the party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Party Chairman Andrew Hitt told The Associated Press on Thursday that the party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday. Hitt says the FBI is investigating. An FBI spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Hitt says there is “no doubt” the theft puts Republicans at a financial disadvantage in the final week of the race.