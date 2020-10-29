Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to offer ballot clarity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to go along with a request from two counties to allow them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly without having to duplicate them on Election Day. The four conservatives on the court on Thursday rejected the request from Outagamie and Calumet counties for an order telling them how to deal with the ballot misprint. The court’s three liberals dissented, saying the decision “leaves local election officials in the lurch.” President Donald Trump carried both Outagamie and Calumet counties in 2016. He won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes.