Wolves’ Beasley charged with threatening strangers with gun

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis. Beasley was charged Thursday in Hennepin County District Court with threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count. According to a criminal complaint, a couple on a Parade of Home tour with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the home Beasley and Yao rent last month in Plymouth and Beasley tapped on their window, displayed the rifle and told them to get off his property. Officers said they found leafy marijuana in the home. Possessing marijuana in its original leafy form in Minnesota is illegal.