At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At least one person has died as Hurricane Zeta pounds New Orleans and much of the Gulf Coast with heavy rains and howling winds before rapidly making its way through Mississippi and Alabama with strong gusty winds, heavy rains and dangerous storm surge. The storm ripped apart roofs and knocked out power to more than 630,000 customers in three states. A Louisiana coroner says man died after being electrocuted by downed power lines. Forecasters says the Category 2 storm made landfall in southeastern Louisiana with 110 mph winds that pushed seawater ashore. It later weakened to a Category 1, but heavy rains and tornadoes are possible overnight across the Deep South. Tropical storm warnings extend through north Georgia into the Carolinas.