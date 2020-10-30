2nd study testing a COVID-19 antibody drug has a setback

For the second time, a study testing an experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 has been paused to investigate a possible safety issue. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Friday that independent monitors had recommended placing on hold enrollment of the most severely ill patients, those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines. Tests in less sick patients are continuing. Earlier this month, a study testing a similar drug from Eli Lilly in hospitalized patients was paused and later stopped because the drug didn’t seem to help. Experts say previous testing suggests these antibody drugs may help most when given early in infection.