A windy weekend; much warmer weather next week

Cool sunshine later today

Clouds and flurries with a weak clipper type storm system will hang around the area to start our Friday, but sunshine will break through those clouds as we head into the afternoon hours, making for a fairly pleasant end to the workweek. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s this afternoon, but with very light southeast winds, so wind chill impact will be minimal.

A windy, warmer Halloween

Warmer air will begin to blow into the region later tonight on increasingly gusty southeast winds. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 30s in the evening, but as warmer air flows into the area, those temperatures will climb toward the upper 30s by sunrise.

Halloween Saturday will feature sunshine with strong, gusty south winds that will work to warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the afternoon. Gusts will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour throughout the day, adding an extra chill to the air. Clouds will thicken later in the day as a cold front moves into the region. A few sprinkles will be possible with the passage of that front through the area, mainly from around 4:00 until 8:00 in the evening.

Windy and cold for Sunday

Colder air will blow into the area Saturday night and for Sunday on some raw, gusty northwest winds. Even with abundant sunshine during the day, high temperatures Sunday will only be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s thanks to those harsh winds.

Much warmer next week

A massive ridge of high pressure aloft next week will lead to a big warm-up for us as mild air is allowed to build into the region. We'll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the upcoming week with a slight southwest breeze each day helping temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s from Tuesday through Friday and possibly even Saturday. Those are temperatures we haven't experienced since the 17th of the month and are five to ten degrees above the seasonal average in early November.