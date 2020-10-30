Amid civil unrest, National Guard arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania National Guard has arrived in Philadelphia following days of protests, store break-ins and ATM thefts after a Black man holding a knife was shot at 14 times by police, killing him. The Guard arrived Friday and is currently set to remain in the city through next week. The mayor’s office said the city requested that the guard help with “the current situation and election preparation.” The city has experienced civil unrest after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. A wake and funeral for Wallace has been scheduled for Nov. 7.