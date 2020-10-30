Andrew Lloyd Webber releases first song from ‘Cinderella’

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of his “Jesus Christ Superstar” album with the first single from his latest musical, “Cinderella.” The song is called “Bad Cinderella” and it’s sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who plays the title character in what is being billed as a “complete reinvention of the classic fairytale.” Lloyd Webber and his cast were ready to start rehearsals in the spring in London when they — and many theaters across the globe — were stopped by the virus pandemic. Waiting has been frustrating and he hopes releasing music will help.