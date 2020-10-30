Awesome Halloween weather; 60s return next week

Warm temperatures are on the way for Halloween with cooler conditions expected on Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the middle and lower 50s with strong southerly winds. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25-30 mph during the afternoon. The strong winds will help temperatures just before a cold front moves through late Saturday afternoon/evening. Brief showers and sprinkles could develop ahead of the cold front, but widespread rain is not likely on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s Saturday evening. Winds will begin to shift to the west-northwest around 15-25 mph through the evening. Wind gusts overnight could reach near 30-35 mph into early Sunday morning.

Strong northwesterly winds will be likely through the entire day on Sunday. These strong winds will keep afternoon highs in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows Sunday will be in the middle 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks absolutely amazing. Above-average temperatures will finally dominate the forecast after a cold two-week stretch here in SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. High temperatures will hover right around 60° Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and even into the following weekend!

Don't forget that Daylight Saving Time ends this upcoming weekend. Make sure to set your clocks back one hour when you had to bed Saturday night. With this time change, our sunsets will move from around 6 p.m to just before 5 p.m on Sunday. Enjoy the 1 extra hour of sleep!

Nick