Biden visits Minnesota in final push for votes

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) -- With election day on Tuesday both major party presidential campaigns visited Minnesota Friday.

The 'Land of 10,000 Lakes' is considered by some as one that could go either way once all the ballots are counted. That was one of the reasons for former Vice President Joe Biden's afternoon stop in Falcon Heights.

Biden held a drive-in rally at the state fair grounds where he promised to rebuild and unite the country.

"We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division. Science over fiction. And yes we choose truth over lies," said Biden.

During his roughly 20 minute address, Biden also criticized his opponent, President Trump, for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're so much better than this. We can be who we are at our best, the United States of America," said Biden.