Chinese manufacturing expands in October but at slower pace

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity expanded in October for the eighth straight month, though at a slightly slower rate than in September. The National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday that the monthly Purchasing Managers Index was 51.4, down from 51.5 the previous month. A reading above 50 in the survey of companies indicates expansion. The economy has gradually recovered since the index plunged to 35.7 in February during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Manufacturing employment remained in negative territory with a reading of 49.3. China has struggled to get people back to work even as the pandemic has largely receded in the world’s second largest economy.