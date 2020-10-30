City officials say Rochester Trump rally has reached attendance maximum

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester city officials said the attendance capacity has been reached for President Donald Trump's rally in Rochester on Friday.

The rally is scheduled to take place at about 5 p.m. at the Rochester International Airport. Doors are set to open at 2 p.m.

According to a news release from Jenna Bowman, the communications and engagement manager for the City of Rochester, city officials were notified that 250 people were provided tickets for the rally, and no more people are allowed on the event site per the agreement between the Republican National Convention and the City.

The announcement comes after a dispute between City officials and the Trump campaign over the rally agreement and how the event would work.

This is the overflow line at the Rochester International Airport.



- These people are not guaranteed admission to the Trump rally, but this line continues to grow.@KTTCTV @FOX47Roch #rochmn pic.twitter.com/0ghxT64szm — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) October 30, 2020

The news release said there is no more available parking on site at RST.

Hours before the event was set to begin, long lines could be seen at RST with an overflow line set up as well.

“We understand the interest in the President’s visit and also first amendment rights and from my standpoint, I’m concerned about the health and safety of the individuals in our community," Olmsted County Director of Public Health Graham Briggs said in the news release. "There is substantial risk in attending a large event like this, even if it’s held outdoors. Given the level of COVID-19 transmission that’s occurring in Minnesota, our surrounding states, and right here in Olmsted County, I would ask that people make smart decisions and keep the health and safety of themselves, their families and their friends top of mind."

On Friday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health recorded a single-day high of 3,165 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, including 46 cases in Olmsted County.

Briggs added that the safest choice is for people to stay home, and that those who choose to attend should wear a mask and stay six feet apart. He also said Olmsted County Public Health recommends attendees get a COVID-19 test between five and seven days after the event.

"Rochester has been in a heightened risk category the past few weeks – this has been due to increased case numbers, hospitalizations, deaths, and untraceable community spread," the City said. "The priority of the City of Rochester has been and continues to be the health and safety of our residents and visitors."