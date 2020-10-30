Eurozone growth soars record 12.7% but fears grow for winter

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — New figures show that the European economy grew by an unexpectedly large 12.7% in the third quarter as companies reopened after severe coronavirus lockdowns. But the rebound is being overshadowed by worries that growing numbers of infections will cause a new downturn in the final months of the year. The upturn in the July-September quarter _ and the worries about what’s ahead _ echoed the situation in the United States. Re-openings there led to strong third-quarter recovery but didn’t dispel fears for the winter months. The rebound was the largest increase since statistics started being kept in 1995.