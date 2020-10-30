 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 8

Aitkin 36, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Albany 42, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Annandale 26, Foley 13

BOLD 35, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Barnesville 41, West Central/Ashby 0

Bemidji 38, Brainerd 13

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 25, Bloomington Jefferson 23

Benson 45, Browerville/Eagle Valley 6

Blaine 42, Centennial 13

Blue Earth Area 42, Pipestone 13

Burnsville 35, Eagan 7

Caledonia 33, Chatfield 6

Chanhassen 25, Chaska 20

Dawson-Boyd 20, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Deer River 36, Barnum 28

Detroit Lakes 28, Perham 10

Duluth Denfeld 50, Hibbing 20

Duluth East 33, Proctor 17

Eden Prairie 42, Edina 0

Elk River 52, Buffalo 19

Ely 20, Northeast Range 14

Fairmont 42, New Ulm 20

Farmington 42, Roseville 7

Fillmore Central 35, Winona Cotter 0

Fridley 34, Mound Westonka 3

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 44, St. James Area 8

Grand Rapids 28, North Branch 16

Hancock 50, Rothsay 0

Hermantown 31, Cloquet 30

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 32, Madelia 14

Hills-Beaver Creek 36, Edgerton/Ellsworth 0

Hinckley-Finlayson 15, Braham 6

Jordan 55, Belle Plaine 0

Lac qui Parle Valley 20, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 14

Lake City 45, Red Wing 8

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 14, Martin County West 13

Lakeville South 35, Lakeville North 15

Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48

Litchfield 15, Dassel-Cokato 13

Luverne 35, Windom 0

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 30, GHEC/Truman 0

Maple Grove 31, Osseo 7

Maple Lake 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 22

McGregor 53, Isle 28

Medford 33, Bethlehem Academy 11

Mesabi East 34, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12

Minneapolis North 38, SMB-Wolfpack 33

Minneapolis Roosevelt 34, Minneapolis South 8

Minneapolis Southwest 17, Minneapolis Washburn 14

Monticello 7, Owatonna 6

Moorhead 21, Rogers 0

Moorhead 21, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Mora 40, Esko 18

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34, Paynesville 30

Mounds View 27, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Murray County Central 29, Adrian 6

NCEUH 12, Park Christian 6

Ogilvie 38, Cromwell 14

Orono 26, Waconia 6

Osakis 49, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Pelican Rapids 54, Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Pequot Lakes 18, Fergus Falls 7

Pierz 14, Minnewaska 6

Pillager 30, Crookston 6

Pine City 7, Crosby-Ironton 0

Pine Island 35, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 24

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41, St. Charles 0

Princeton 20, Milaca 19

Red Lake County 60, Red Lake 20

Redwood Valley 28, Jackson County Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 47, Hopkins 21

Rochester Century 39, Winona 20

Rochester John Marshall 21, Northfield 14

Rocori 14, Becker 13

Roseau 20, Staples-Motley 6

Rosemount 27, Champlin Park 13

Sartell-St. Stephen 49, Alexandria 29

Sauk Rapids-Rice 28, St. Cloud Tech 0

Shakopee 49, Stillwater 0

Sibley East 21, LeSueur-Henderson 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 22, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 16

Spring Lake Park 49, St. Louis Park 6

Springfield 43, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 26

St. Clair 6, AC/GE 0

St. Croix Lutheran 27, Bloomington Kennedy 14

St. Michael-Albertville 43, Prior Lake 37

St. Paul Central 24, St. Paul Harding 8

St. Peter 36, Worthington 7

St. Thomas Academy 15, Apple Valley 0

Stephen-Argyle 46, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

Tartan 45, Hastings 14

United North Central 41, Lake of the Woods 0

Verndale 42, Bertha-Hewitt 8

Virginia 40, International Falls 0

Wabasso 41, Sleepy Eye 6

Watertown-Mayer 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10

Wayzata 19, Minnetonka 3

Willmar 28, Hutchinson 24

Win-E-Mac 50, Fertile-Beltrami 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

