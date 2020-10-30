Minnesota not seeking stay of 8th Circuit ballot decision

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Friday evening, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced his office would not seek a stay of the 8th Circuit decision at the U.S. Supreme Court.

A split decision by a three judge panel Thursday stated ballots received after 8 p.m. on election day would have to be segregated.

In the statement, Simon's office says there's no ruling saying those ballots would be invalid.

It's recommended voters no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail. Voters are now encouraged to drop off their ballots directly at county drop boxes or vote in person on Nov. 3.

