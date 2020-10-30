Minnesota not seeking stay of 8th Circuit ballot decision

Minnesota not seeking stay of 8th Circuit ballot decisionNew
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- In a news release Friday evening, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced his office would not seek a stay of the 8th Circuit decision at the U.S. Supreme Court.
A split decision by a three judge panel Thursday stated ballots received after 8 p.m. on election day would have to be segregated.
In the statement, Simon's office says there's no ruling saying those ballots would be invalid.
It's recommended voters no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail. Voters are now encouraged to drop off their ballots directly at county drop boxes or vote in person on Nov. 3.
Full statement:
“In consultation with the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, we have decided not to seek a stay of the 8th Circuit decision at the US Supreme Court.
We disagree with the court’s decision, and there may be cause for litigation later. While Minnesota will comply with the 8th Circuit's ruling to segregate the ballots received after November 3, we need to emphasize that there is no court ruling yet saying those ballots are invalid.
We absolutely reserve the right to make every argument after Election Day that protects voters.
For now, our focus is to make sure that every Minnesota voter knows to cast their ballot by 8 p.m. on November 3, and that every ballot legally cast is counted.”