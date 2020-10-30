Most Canadians hope for Trump defeat after insults, attacks

TORONTO (AP) — Donald Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest” and attacked Canada on trade. He threatened tariffs on cars and slapped them on steel. Canadians repeatedly absorbed Trump’s insults against their prime minister and threats on their country’s trade policies. The unprecedented attacks on America’s closest ally left a bitter taste and most Canadians will be relieved if Trump is defeated in the election. A Joe Biden victory would restore normality. Biden described Canada as “like family” when Trudeau gave Biden a state dinner a month before Biden left office as vice president.