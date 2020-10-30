My Pillow CEO says he will run for governor if Trump wins election

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Minnesota man known for his pillow company has confirmed plans to run for governor if President Donald Trump is reelected.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, spoke about to KTTC about his plans at the Rochester International Airport on Friday ahead of Trump's rally.

"Absolutely, if the president wins I'm gonna run [for governor]," Lindell said.

He said he talked to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about a potential bid.

Lindell is an outspoken supporter of the president. He recently made headlines for promoting a supplement he says protects him from COVID-19, despite the fact that it was not approved by the FDA.

*Blurred out portions of signs in the picture and video hide profanities