New Orleans Police: 2 officers ‘ambushed’ in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city’s French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush.” A suspect is in custody. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference that the officers were on routine patrol when they were fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab. It was unknown how many shots were fired. Ferguson said one officer was shot in the left cheek, below the eye and was listed in serious but stable condition. The other officer had minor abrasions to an arm.