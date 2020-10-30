Report: US turning away asylum-seekers at border is flawed

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A report from a government watchdog report says the head of the Department of Homeland Security contradicted her public statements in 2018 when she ordered border agents to stop asylum-seekers from stepping on U.S. soil at official crossings with Mexico. At the time, Kirstjen Nielsen said migrants were welcome to do so. The report by the Homeland Security inspector general was published Friday. It paints a picture at odds with previous official accounts of how the practice of making people wait in Mexico was introduced two years ago amid an unprecedented surge of people seeking asylum, many of them Central American families.