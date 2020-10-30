Sports Anchor/Reporter

If your dream job involves covering high school, college and pro sports, this is where you want to be! It’s the perfect position for an ambitious, aggressive, curious and motivated sports journalist.

In the land of 10,000 lakes, fishing and hunting are on the calendar along with the Vikings, Twins and Gophers. This is your chance to cover it all for the dominant #1 news team in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester is consistently recognized for its outstanding quality of life. KTTC News is committed to the highest standards of journalism excellence and community service.

A degree in journalism or a related field is preferred, along with on-air television experience. Experience with AVID iNews and MediaComposer is a bonus. A valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record is required.

KTTC Television is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family-owned company. Positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement throughout the company. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you’d like to be a part of our award-winning team, send your resume materials to:

Michele Gors

News Director

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

mgors@kttc.com

EOE.